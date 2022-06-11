Howrah Police Commissioner Transferred After Clashes, Praveen Kumar Tripathi To Take Over

A day after hundreds of protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district in West Bengal over the inflammatory statements made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in protests that spiralled out of control, the Howrah Police Commissioner on Saturday was transferred, with IPS Praveen Kumar Tripathi appointed the new Howrah CP and IPS Swati Bhangalia the new Howrah Rural SP. C. Sudhakar has been made Jt. CP of Kolkata Police and IPS Saumya Roy has been made DCP, SW, Kolkata Police. It is important to note that Section 144 remains in effect in the district.

On Friday evening, the internet services were suspended in the Howrah district amid violent protests. The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. The services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour of unlawful activities.

Following the protests in parts of Howrah, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the law and order situation and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take strict action against the lawbreakers.

Since June 09 in particular there has been awful administration failure that took no preventive and precautionary measures.



Law breakers were allowed to have free for all. Only prompt exemplary action can be deterrent. Over a month situation has been cause of concern. https://t.co/nBPXJOWLng — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 11, 2022

Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Detained

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was detained by police en route to violence-affected areas in the Howrah district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been taken towards Kolkata. He was detained at the second Hooghly bridge. "Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.

Earlier, Majumdar claimed that police put barricades outsides his residence in New Town on the northeastern parts of Kolkata as he was planning to visit the Howrah district. "As I was set to leave, police put up barricades outside my residence and stopped me from coming out of my house," Majumdar told reporters at his residence. I want to know under which rule I am being stopped from visiting Howrah," he said after being involved in a heated altercation with the police.

However, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh managed to enter Howrah. "I visited areas where our party offices were ransacked. The lawless situation here reflects the administration's failure," he said.