HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Responds To Jamia's CCTV Footage From Dec 15

Responding to the CCTV footage shared by Jamia co-ordination committee (JCC), the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday has said that the government will not tolerate anyone who attempts to tarnish the reputation of top universities in the country. He has said: "I think all our universities be it JNU or Jamia, all universities are top class, but there are certain elements who are trying to tarnish the reputation of these organizations. This won't be tolerated."

However, responding to the CCTV footage shared by Jamia co-ordination committee (JCC) on Saturday, Jamia University's Media coordinator Ahmad Azeem on Sunday, clarified that the video has not been released by the university. Explaining that the JCC is a committee of students, alumni spearheading the anti-CAA movement, he stated that it was not an official body.

Alleged Police brutality in Jamia

The Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared CCTV footage from December 15, 2019, in which police officers are seen hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The video is allegedly from the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. The police have reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

