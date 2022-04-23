Hubbali Violence: Absconding Accused Arif Apprehended; 134 Arrests Made In Total

In a key development in the Hubballi violence, after 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan was sent to five-day police custody on Friday, one more accused Mohammad Arif was apprehended by the Hubballi police on Friday night, sources informed Republic TV. It is pertinent to mention here that Arif was absconding for the last one week.

In the wake of the communal clashes being reported in multiple cities across India on the day of the Hanuman Jayanti, incidents of violence were also reported in Karnataka's Hubballi region. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meanwhile claimed there are many "unseen hands" involved in the Hubballi violence including various organisations and the state is weighing imposing a ban on them.

Arrests so far in the Hubballi violence case

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Hubbali Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court remanded the key accused 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan to 5 days of police custody despite the request being sought for 10-day custody. He was arrested by the Hubballi police on Thursday from Mumbai and brought to the city after being accused of inciting the mob to violence.

According to the latest information, so far in the case, a total of 134 arrests have been made. Araga Jnanendra on Friday said, "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it." "We are aware who they are and we will find them...thinking is on in all aspects like-to ban and control them (Sic)," Home Minister Jnanendra added.

Hubballi violence

As incidents of violence were reported from many cities in India on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, Karnataka's Hubballi region also witnessed a mob going on a rampage outside a police station, pelting stones at police vehicles, a hospital and a temple over an alleged social media post showing a saffron flag waving over a Mosque. As per sources, Pathan was seen near the police station, standing atop a car and provoking the gathering outside the chowki. The cleric stays around five kilometres from the spot.