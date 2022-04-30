Hubballi Violence: Accused Arif Attempts Suicide In Police Custody; Rushed To Hospital

Days after the Hubballi violence rocked Karnataka, the main accused of the riot Mohammad Arif attempted suicide in police custody.

On Saturday, accused Arif tried to commit suicide by drinking Turpentine oil while being interrogated inside the Hubballi Old Town Police Station. As per sources, the accused asked for the oil to apply to some injuries but instead drank it. Thereafter, the police rushed him to the hospital and his life is now out of danger. He will soon be discharged and shifted back to police custody.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Arif was absconding after the violence and was apprehended by the Hubballi police on April 23. A total of 138 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dubbed the Hubballi violence a 'bigger controversy' and stated that the state government had taken the issue very seriously.

The Karnataka CM gave out a stern message on the prevailing violence in the state and asserted that the perpetrators will confront stern action.

"If a police station was attacked in an organised manner by a mob then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it," Bommai said.

As incidents of violence were reported from many cities in India on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, Karnataka's Hubballi region also witnessed a mob going on a rampage outside a police station, pelting stones at police vehicles, a hospital, and a temple over an alleged social media post.

It also led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving over 10 officers and several people injured. Around 1,000 people gathered to attack the police station after the person who dropped the controversial video was detained.

There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the entire city to prevent further escalation in the matter, and multiple cases were also registered. Several arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

