Hubballi Violence: AIMIM Leaders Reach Jail For Iftar Party With Accused; Denied Entry

While tensions surrounding the Hubballi violence continue to prevail in the state, in the latest development, a group of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders recently paid a visit to the Gulbarga Central Jail to have an iftar party with the accused. The Hubbali AIMIM president Dadapeer Betgeri and a few other party leaders have been arrested in connection to the incident where a mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging several police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the Karnataka town and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16.

The AIMIM Telangana MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with Hyderabad Corporator Saleem, Community Elders of Gulbarga Yusuf Marpalli, Siddiq, and Ilyas Seth went to the jail on Tuesday evening to meet the Hubbali AIMIM President along with others jailed in connection to the violent clashes. However, the leaders were stopped by the jail authorities and were not given permission to have an iftar party with the prisoners.

Following this, the leaders handed over the food to the authorities and headed back. Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM MLA also shared images from outside the jail and wrote, "On the instructions of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, I along with Hyderabad Corporator Saleem, Community Elders of Gulbarga Yusuf Marpalli, Siddiq, and Ilyas Seth visited Gulbarga Central Jail to meet the Hubbali AIMIM president along with others jailed for recent disturbances in Hubbali."

He added, "Despite seeking prior permission, the jail superintendent denied us the opportunity to meet jailed AIMIM members. We later handed over Iftari to the members via Hubballi Gen Sec Rasheed who met them later. In Sha Allah, pray for the quick release of AIMIM members."

Notably, around 103 people have been lodged in the prison after they were sent under judicial custody in connection to the Hubballi communal violence incident.

What happened in Hubballi?

The incident took place on the night of April 16, Saturday when a violent mob started protesting in front of the Old Hubli Police Station over a provocative video shared on social media. This led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel leaving over 10 officers and several people injured.

Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the entire city to evade any further escalations in the matter, and multiple cases were also registered. Several arrests have been made in connection to the violence.

