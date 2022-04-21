Hubballi Violence: Cleric Wasim Pathan's Lies Exposed; Seen Instigating The Crowd

The absconding accused in the Hubballi communal violence case released a video on Thursday claiming to be innocent. However, in another video accessed by Republic Media Network exclusively, Maulvi Wasim Pathan’s hypocrisy has been exposed and the accused has been detained by the Hubballi police team in Mumbai.

In the video, the religious cleric Wasim Pathan can be seen initially sitting on a protest outside the old Hubballi police station and later standing on the top of a car and provoking a gathering outside the chowki.

Accused Wasim Pathan has been arrested by the Karnataka police for leading the protest and exasperating the crowd. So far, the Karnataka police has arrested 126 accused persons after an angry mob pelted stones at the old Hubballi police station late on April 16.

This comes after the accused Wasim Pathan lied about being called out by the police officials to pacify the crowd and to bring the situation of vandalism under control.

As per the police, the cleric accused stayed around 5 km from the spot of the incident. He was detained by Hubballi police officials in Mumbai and brought to Hubballi on Thursday.

Karnataka police officials asserted that apart from Wasim Pathan, eight others seen with him in the viral tape are also missing. Teams have been sent to Hyderabad and Kalaburagi to nab them.

Notably, a video from the Hubballi attack had gone viral on social media showing Pathan standing atop the Hubballi police commissioner's car outside the police station. Dressed in blue, he was heard addressing an agitated mob, which had gathered to protest against a post in a provocative speech. Following his address, the mob resorted to stone-pelting at the police station, along with a nearby temple, and a hospital.

In a recent development in the Hubballi violence, the Karnataka police arrested another AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader on Thursday. The alleged accused Mohammed Arif was absconding after violence erupted in Karnataka's Hubballi. Mohammed Arif is one of the AIMIM leaders in the region.

Hubballi Violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubballi, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony.

Reacting to the violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, said that the incident was an 'unpardonable offence'. He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," news agency ANI quoted CM Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

Image: ANI