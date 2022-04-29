Hubballi Violence: Cong Leader Offers Iftar Gift For Accused's Kin, Backtracks On Promise

While tensions surrounding the Hubballi violence continue to prevail in Karnataka, Congress have now announced a special food kit and financial aid to the families of the accused in the case. Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan called on his followers to reward all the accused in the Hubbali violence by providing an Iftar food kit along with Rs 5,000. However, the former minister’s supporters have now cancelled the program following Republic TV's report questioning if the move was a part of Congress' appeasement politics.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan’s followers called off a program announced by the former minister to reward the accused in Hubballi violence. Khan had allegedly instructed his supporters to give food kit worth Rs 5000 to the families of the accused arrested in connection with Hubballi communal violence. The distribution drive came amid investigation into the violence that is still underway.

According to the plan, the families would be getting the food kit and money by 3 p.m. on Friday from Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The organisers had earlier cited that the distribution drive was being done for the poor families who were ‘wrongly framed and arrested’. However, the organisers have now called off the event after Republic TV's report questioning if the move was a part of Zameer Khan's appeasement politics.

Hubli violence

The incident took place on the night of April 16, Saturday when a violent mob started protesting in front of the Old Hubli Police Station over a provocative video shared on social media. This led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving over 10 officers and several people injured. After the person who dropped the controversial video was detained, around 1000 people gathered to attack the police station.

There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the entire city to prevent further escalations in the matter, and multiple cases were also registered. Several arrests have been made in connection to the violence.

Image: PTI/ ANI