Hubballi Violence: Islamic Body Anjuman-e-Islam To File Bail Plea For 154 Accused

In the Hubballi violence case before a Karnataka court, sources informed Republic Media Network that Anjuman-e-Islam, the supreme Islamic body in Hubballi, is set to file a bail plea for 154 accused arrested in connection with mob violence in Old Hubli Police station. While over 100 of the accused are being shifted to Kalaburagi, Bellary and Mysore prisons, the Islamic outfit will file a bail plea on April 30.

The bail plea against 154 arrests that were made pertaining to the incident that took place during the late hours of April 16 after a violent mob staged protests in front of the Old Hubli Police Station. It has been said that the demonstration was carried out over a provocative video shared by a person on social media.

This led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving nearly 12 personnel, including an inspector, and several civilians injured. The station was ransacked, and police vehicles were vandalised by the mob as they hurled stones at Karnataka Police officials.

Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the entire city to prevent further escalations in the matter, and multiple cases were also registered. Several arrests have been made in connection to the violence.

Karnataka's Hubballi violence

Sources informed that a person had shared an objectionable post on social media targeting the Muslim community and a police complaint was filed accordingly. After officials made arrests and a case was initiated against the accused, a dissatisfied bunch took to the station around midnight and staged a rampage. Cops have admitted to resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to handle the violent mob.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the incident was an 'unpardonable offence'. He also said the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," news agency ANI quoted CM Basavaraj Bommai as saying.

In a recent development in the Hubballi violence, the Karnataka Police arrested AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Mohammed Arif after he was absconding since the violence erupted.