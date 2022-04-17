Hubli Violence: 12 Police Personnel Including Inspector Injured, 40 Arrested In 6 Cases

With increasing communal tensions in India, around 40 people were arrested after a mob threw stones at the old Hubli police station in Karnataka. The attack resulted in injuring 12 police personnel, including an inspector. To further bring the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed on the entire city of Hubli. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram stated that the investigation is underway and a case has been registered.

A complaint was registered against a person for uploading an objectionable post on social media targeting the Muslim community. Following this, a mob resorted to stone-pelting and damaged police vehicles during a late-night protest.

"A mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers. 6 cases were registered, 40 persons involved in this violent activity arrested; probe underway," Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told ANI.

The Police officials informed that tear gas shells were used to disperse the mob and they further resorted to mild lathi-charge.

Labhu Ram said that a man had shared an objectionable post on social media, which others took objection to and filed a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the boy was arrested and a case was registered against him.

"We have taken all preventive measures to stop the repetition of such incidents," the police commissioner added.

Communal violence in Karnataka

Communal clashes erupted in Mulbagal town of Kolar district in Karnataka after a Sri Ram Shobha Yatra was attacked using stones. On the night of April 8, when the Shobha Yatra was being taken ahead of the Ram Navami festival, an incident of stone-pelting was reported. Sri Ram idol which was carried out in the procession was also attacked with stones, reports said.

The miscreants further attacked motorcycles and cars that were a part of the yatra, and a motorcycle was set ablaze by the stone-pelting mob.

In another case, two students were reportedly injured at the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi in a clash during Ram Navami celebrations, the police said. The injured students alleged that when they were performing pooja at the Lakshmi Devi temple, they were assaulted by a couple of other students on the university campus.

(Image: ANI)