Hubli Violence: Karnataka Min Ashwath Narayan Informs Accused Already Detained

Amidst the increasing incidents of communal tensions reported in India, violence erupted in Mulbagal town of Kolar district of Karnataka where a mob hurled stones at the old Hubli police station on Saturday night. Speaking regarding the incident, the Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka, CN Ashwath Narayan informed that the ministry condemn the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said, “Action should be taken against people who instigated and attacked police officers. We condemn this incident. Accused are already arrested.” When further asked about the recent murder of RSS activists in Kerala, the minister stated, “They should ensure safety and security of people, targeting should not happen in the state of Kerala. State government needs to take action and deliver a strong message.”

The strongest possible action should be taken against those who take the law into their hands. Attacking civilians and police is intolerable. We condemn this incident: Karnataka minister Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan on stone-pelting at Old Hubli Police Station pic.twitter.com/UQy4v3NDap — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai's remarks, stating the incident could have been pre-planned. After the person who posted the controversial video was detained, around a thousand people gathered to storm the police station, according to Jnanendra. He further added that the situation is now under control and that those responsible for the incident are being apprehended.

Shobha Karandlaje, a Union minister, denounced the violence, saying the mob attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the police station. "Karnataka is a state that values peace. "Karnataka will not become Kerala, West Bengal, or Kashmir," she added.

Section 144 imposed in Hubli

It is pertinent to note that the incident resulted in the injuries of four police officers, one of whom was an inspector. "Section 144 has been implemented throughout the city, and the situation has been brought under control," informed Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

Sources say that 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went berserk, so they deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. There were also reports of protestors pelting stones from nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital.