Arms Cache Seized In Delhi Before Independence Day; 55 Pistols, Live Cartridges Recovered

Right ahead of Independence Day, a large cache of arms has been recovered from Delhi. As per sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has recovered 55 state-of-the-art weapons and 55 pistols. 50 rounds of live cartridges have also been recovered as part of the large cache of arms, which was sent from Madhya Pradesh and Mewat to Delhi for supply to the gangsters residing in the national capital. The development comes at a time when the whole of Delhi is on high alert, owing to the elaborate functions organized all around.

Four key members of inter-state illegal arms supply arrested

Four key members of interstate illegal arm supply racket have been arrested in different operations against arms traffickers. On August 7, two members-identified as Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested from Burari. Then, on August 9, Vinod alias Bhola was recovered from Najafgarh while Dharmendra was arrested from Dwarka on August 13.

Former Delhi Police Commissioner, Neeraj Kumar while speaking to Republic Medi Network on the issue said," The seizure of the weapons should be seen in the context of Independence day, which is just a day away." Calling the seizure of weapons a major breakthrough, the experienced former cop underlined that the racket involves criminals of many states, and the accumulation of weapons is not a day-thing but a work-planning and plotting of several months. "The actual plan and those involved would clear only after the police completes the investigation," he said.

The development comes just four days after a huge cache of explosives was recovered by Punjab Police. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab DGP had informed that following a search operation in a couple of villages, inputs were received and suspicious bags were found. Following that, NSG teams were called in and the arms, along with an IED fitted in a tiffin box was recovered. Days before that, arms and ammunition including two pistols, five magazines, and 122 rounds of cartridges with a silencer were recovered near the international border of the Jammu.

Image: Republic World