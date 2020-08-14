Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered In Assam

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Guwahati City Police and the Udalguri Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from different parts of Udalguri district on Thursday night. The joint operation was carried out following specific inputs regarding war like stores in the district.



The recovery includes AK 47- 2, AK 56- 5, M16- 2, Airgun 1, 9mm pistols 7, 23 nos of magazines, 5 nos of 36 grenades and 7 nos of 40mm grenade, 5 High Explosive Bombs apart from 20 kgs of explosives. This is one of the biggest arms recoveries of the State in recent times.

Speaking to Republic Media Network exclusively on the recovery, MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, said that the weapons might belong to the now-disbanded NDFB.

"We suspect that the arms belong to the NDFB. The investigation is on into the matter," Gupta said.

He also added that this is a massive recovery in recent times.

When asked about the involvement of any other bigger players, looking into the quantity of the recovery, without ruling out the possibility the Commissioner of Police said that all aspects are being investigated. Though recovery of arms and ammunition in the Northeast region is a common phenomenon for the proximity of the region with routes of arms smuggling, recovery of sophisticated arms is something new. Most of the insurgent outfits of the region particularly the ULFA-I led by Paresh Baruah is directly involved in arms dealing.

From the fact that the recent recovery is too huge in terms of quantity, the involvement of ULFA-I too cannot be ruled out. Commentators of insurgency have been always maintaining the involvement of Paresh Baruah in arms smuggling across South East Asia with direct patronage of China. Besides these, Paresh Baruah has been living mostly in Ruili in China.

The recent recovery is subject to investigation, but the involvement of such big players from the arms market cannot be ruled out, given the fact that the NDFB has been disbanded and already deposited their arms and ammunition with the government.

