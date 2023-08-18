Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered Near LoC During Joint Op By Security Forces

Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an anti-terror operation at Machhal Prahaar II, conducted by the Indian Army, Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir police along the line of control (LoC).

An official told Republic that the operation, which began on August 15 and continued till August 18, was launched based on intelligence inputs received from various agencies about the likely presence of a huge cache of arms being present in the forest areas in the Machhal sector.

The official further said the joint team of security forces, including sniffer dogs and drones, launched a massive search operation in the Machhal sector, which is known to be a hotbed of terrorist activities.

In an operation conducted in different phases, the team was able to recover a large quantity of arms and ammunition dropped by terrorists in the area.

The arms and ammunition were dropped by terrorists in the area.

The recovery includes five AK series short weapons, seven pistols, four hand grenades, and other incriminating materials, which could have been used by terrorists to carry out attacks in the region.

The operation was conducted successfully, without any loss of life or injury and is said to have dealt a severe blow to the terrorist infrastructure in the region.

On Thursday night also, security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates.