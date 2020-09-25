HUGE: Deepika Padukone's 'DP+Ka+KWAN' Group Was Site Of 'maal' Chat; Top KWAN Bosses There

Ahead of Deepika Padukone's questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the drug probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Republic Media Network on Friday has accessed even more details of a WhatsApp group formed by talent manager from KWAN Jaya Saha with Deepika, Karishma Prakash and KWAN co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam.

WhatsApp group 'DP+Ka+KWAN' raises eyebrows

These WhatsApp group chats show that the top management of the company which is under the scanner was part of the group and they were aware of the alleged drug supply chain that ran via KWAN employees. As per the information accessed by Republic, the group was named as 'DP+KA+KWAN' where 'DP' can be assumed as Deepika Padukone and 'KA' could have been Karishma.

The group was formed by Jaya Saha and its admins were Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash. Other members include Vijay Subramaniam, Anirban Das, Producer Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar among many others. The drug chats of 2017 involving 'Maal', 'hash' were taking place in this group. There is also a part in the chats which reveal that a gathering of some sort was supposed to be organised by Deepika Padukone. This also establishes that the drug chats were taking place under the top bosses of KWAN.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources.

Deepika Padukone lands in Mumbai

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the NCB in a drug case arrived in Mumbai from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

Sara is set to appear before the NCB on September 26 (Saturday), along with Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash were questioned at the NCB office on Friday. Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case.

Karan Johar's aide Kshitij picked up by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday picked up filmmaker Karan Johar's right-hand Kshitij Ravi Prasad from his Versova residence after the agency conducted raids there. In a massive revelation, the NCB has confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer and Director bought huge amounts of drugs regularly, sources told Republic.

Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. He was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence and was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier Office. Another Karan Johar employee is also being grilled by NCB - Anubhav Chopra.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The video in question had been shared by Karan Johar and had taken place at his house. The NCB has transferred the complaint to Mumbai and is verifying the video.

