Husband, in-laws held for killing woman for dowry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws for dowry in Jansath area of the district, police said on Monday.

Shabana was found hanging in her room on Saturday, they said.

However, her brother Rashid claimed in the police complaint that the accused killed the woman and then hanged her body to pass it off as suicide, police said.

Shabana’s husband Shokin, father-in-law Shabir and mother-in-law Shakila have been arrested while their distant relative Aslam, also named in the FIR, is absconding, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The couple had got married in October 2020. PTI COR ABN NB RHL

