Husband-wife Duo Held For Robbery In Delhi

A 23-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly robbing a person in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

Punit and Shivani are residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that two of their accomplices are on the run.

On Monday, information was received regarding a robbery in a moving auto-rickshaw in Kashmere Gate area.

Police met complainant Gagandeep Singh Sachdeva (25), a painter, who had arrived in Delhi from Dehradun at around 4.20 am, a senior police officer said.

He boarded the auto for his residence in Chhattarpur in which three people -- the accused and another woman -- were seated in the rear, police said, adding that Sachdeva sat in front.

Minutes later, Punit choked Sachdeva from behind while the women took away his mobile phone, Rs 10,000 in cash and bag, the officer said.

Sachdeva fell unconscious and was thrown out of the auto near Signature Bridge, police said.

The duo was nabbed on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

They have confessed to the crime with their associates Sudhir, who was driving the auto-rickshaw, and his wife Bhoori alias Komal, police said, adding efforts are underway to arrest them.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)