Hyd DCP Holds Briefing On Durga Idol Vandalism, Police Looking Into 'mental Illness' Angle

The DCP of Hyderabad Central Zone, Rajesh Chandra has requested everyone not to draw any conclusions over the desecration of the Goddess Durga idol by two women. While addressing a press conference, the DCP said that investigations are being carried out and that the police are trying to locate the residence of the women who are claimed to be 'mentally ill'. He further stated that a case has been registered on the matter under sections 153-A, 295, 295-A, 451, 504 R/W 34 of the IPC.

"The facts will soon be there and the tracing of houses will be done through CCTV cameras that Hyderbad Police have in every nook and corner of the city. With that, we could be able to trace the house", the DCP said. "Once we have traced the house, we will talk to the neighbours, we could get more details about the family and we could understand their problem," he added.

#LIVE: Hyderabad police issues briefing on Goddess Durga idol vandalism. Family members of women say they have schizophrenia. Tune in here - https://t.co/FAcYWpQxNl pic.twitter.com/JWKNghl7QH — Republic (@republic) September 27, 2022

"I am getting a lot of calls; stereotyping and conclusions are coming up", the officer said and requested the media as well as the local citizens to understand the investigation procedure. The DCP's statements are pertaining to the Durga idol vandalism that took place inside a pandal in the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad. The attack is said to have been carried out with a wrench that damaged the idol and the lion statue.

The DCP also revealed that the two women were not responding or answering the questions being asked when they were detained at the police station. The police have claimed that both the women as well as their mother are mentally ill. The DCP said that the police will record all the statements and will refer all three women to a government hospital before presenting them to the magistrate.

Brother of the two women cites mental illness for idol desecration

According to the brother of the two women, both have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, an illness that affects a person's cognitive abilities and causes them to behave abnormally.

"I've not met my sisters yet but I've heard what happened so I've come down. My mother and sisters have schizophrenia and brother has paranoid schizophrenia. They've never done that. I'm very sorry. They're getting treatment at a hospital. So, I've to continue looking into this", the brother said as per ANI.

I've not met my sisters yet but I've heard what happened so I've come down. My mother&sisters have schizophrenia&brother has paranoid schizophrenia. They've never done that. I'm very sorry. They're getting treatment at a hospital. So,I've to continue looking into this: Asimduddin pic.twitter.com/VnKofejaMV — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

It is worth noting that the unidentified women also destroyed the statue of Mother Mary in broad daylight at the Rock Memorial Church.