Hyderabad: 3-year-old Girl Beaten To Death By Father; Accused Booked Under Murder Case

In a disturbing incident, a three-year-old girl, who was brutally beaten up, allegedly by her father, in Saifabad of Hyderabad died in hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sakina Fatima who was living with her parents Sana Fathima and Basith Khan at AC Guards under the Saifabad police station limits. Saifabad police said they have booked Basith Khan on an attempt to murder charge.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 7 when the three-year-old girl Sakina Fatima was playing with water in the washroom. The accused man Basith Khan hit the girl with a ladle and banged her against the floor in their house which led to a blood clot in her brain. The injured girl was admitted to a hospital where she died on Tuesday.

When the pregnant mother of the girl intervened, she was pushed down by the accused. The mother in the complaint said, “He picked the girl up and thrashed her against the floor, the mother said in the complaint.

Soon after, the mother held the three-year-old but she was not responding. The girl was immediately shifted to Niloufer hospital in Saifabad in critical condition. Later, she was shifted to Osmania Hospital. However, she was declared brain dead by doctors and was kept on a ventilator. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday evening.

The complainant got married to the man in 2015 and they have four daughters. She is at present 8 months pregnant, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act was registered and the man was taken into custody, police added.