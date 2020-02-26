Hyderabad Sees Spate Of Flash Protests Against Delhi Violence

Flash protests were held in Hyderabad condemning the violence in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged collusion by the Delhi Police. Candlelight protests were organised at Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti and Yakutpura. Armed with placards, protestors demanded the withdrawal of the CAA, NPR, NRC and raised slogans against Delhi police.

An attempt to organise candlelight protest at Necklace Road abutting the Hussain Sagar lake was thwarted by the Hyderabad Police. A large number of policemen deployed in the area restrained the demonstrators from conducting a candle-light march at Necklace Road and the road was deserted by 9 PM.

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 18 Killed, Over 150 People Injured; Borders Sealed

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appealed to citizens not to allow miscreants to take undue advantage and incite violence citing the delicate situation in Delhi. He also urged the national media to refrain from showing disturbing visuals of Delhi violence stating that it disturbs the mind of common peace-loving people.

On Monday, a joint protest was also organised by Maulana Azad National Urdu University Students Union (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad Coordination Committee against the violence in Delhi over the CAA.

READ | Shiv Sena Slams Centre For Failure To Curb Delhi Violence, Draws Comparison To 1984 Riots

Centre at work

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is said to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing situation in the national capital. Doval on late Tuesday night visited the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi’s Seelampur to take stock of the situation. He met police officials and reviewed the security situation. Doval left the office after the brief meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 PM and lasted till 10 PM. Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital.

READ | Delhi Violence: Cong Leader Manish Tewari Condemns PM Modi, Home Minister Shah's Silence

Delhi clashes over CAA

Clashes in Delhi erupted on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters. At least 18 persons lost their lives and over 150 people were injured in the violence that has been raging in the northeast region of the national capital.

READ | Delhi HC In Midnight Hearing Directs Police To Ensure Safe Passage For Injured people