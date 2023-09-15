Hyderabad: Anti-narcotics Cell Busts Drug Peddling Gang, Arrests 8 Including Film Director

Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended in Hyderabad for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs and were detained along with five drug consumers, including a Telugu film director, the police said on Thursday, September 14. Various drugs were seized from them, the police added.

On receiving credible information, sleuths of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Gudimalkapur Police apprehended eight persons, the three Nigerian drug peddlers, and the five consumers, when the Nigerians came to the city to sell the drugs, as per the orders placed by the five consumers, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TSNAB Director C V Anand said.

Eight people arrested, contraband seized

The eight people, including the film director, were nabbed and the police seized eight grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, and 24 ecstasy pills, all worth Rs 10 lakh from them, a release from TSNAB said. The three Nigerians came into contact with each other in Bengaluru and regularly used to help one another allegedly in drug peddling in Bengaluru as well as in Hyderabad, the release said.

Modus operandi - Web of drug peddlers

The accused Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre Micheal, and Thomas Anagha Kalu used to purchase drugs from other Nigerian nationals Kewly, Ben Frank Wilson, and Benard Favour Ugwu respectively. All the sellers recently shifted to their native country Nigeria and were selling drugs to needy customers and earning money illegally.

The accused Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu is a member of All India Nigerian Students & Community Association, Bengaluru, and helped his community members by raising funds under the trust called “Help for Bookie & Innocent” to meet the expenditure related to deportation, bail, and other legal services. The above Nigerian drug peddlers captured the WhatsApp numbers of the customers/consumers by opting for attractive messages through their Nigerian Phone numbers which started with +234 and made them purchase drugs from them.

All the above Nigerians continued drug peddling by purchasing drugs from their known suppliers. While doing drug peddling, the accused persons got a good number of customers in Hyderabad. Some of them also used to go to Bengaluru to purchase drugs from them. A few days back, the accused Kapa Bhaskar Balaji (who was arrested earlier) and Ram (Absconding) came from Hyderabad and purchased Cocaine and ecstasy Pills from them. They know that the said Ram and Kapa Bhaskar Balaji are also selling the drugs to their known friends in Hyderabad.

The accused Devarakonda Suresh, Kolli Ramchand, Kuarapati Sandeep, Sushanth Reddy, and Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth regularly purchased drugs from Kapa Bhaskar Balaji and Ram who in turn procured drugs from the above Nigerians and also supplied to other consumers.

How the drug peddlers were nabbed by the police

As per the orders placed by the above local persons, the three Nigerian drug peddlers came to Hyderabad to sell MDMA, Cocaine, and ecstasy Pills to them. In the meantime, on credible information, the sleuths of TSNAB along with Gudimalkapur Police apprehended all the accused persons who were in the possession of drugs. In this case, the main drug supplier Ben Frank Wilson Benard is still at large.

The TSNAB along with Gudimalkapur Police had last month apprehended three persons, including a Telugu film financier and a former navy official in Hyderabad, and seized 2.8 grams cocaine, six blots LSD, 25 ecstasy pills weighing 11.5 grams, and two packets of ganja (20 grams each).