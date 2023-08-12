Hyderabad Customs Seizes 8 Kgs Of Smuggled Gold Worth Around 4.86 Cr

The Hyderabad Customs officials on Saturday arrested four people at the Hyderabad airport who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of gold. During the entire operation, the customs official seized a total of eight kgs of smuggled gold worth at around Rs 4.86 crores. According to the customs official, the entire seizure was made in four different cases. Further inquiry into the matter is being carried out.

Briefing about the incident, Customs Additional Commissioner, Dr Gandhi Donthi stated that the entire operation was conducted based on the specific intelligence. Dr Donthi said that the action was done on the basis of specific intelligence at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday.

Customs officials seize gold in four different cases

He said, “In the first case, a total of 2 Kgs of cut gold bars having value over Rs 1.21 crore was found concealed in the trousers of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok. While, in the second case also, in a similar fashion, a total of 1.78 Kgs of cut gold bars, valued over Rs 1.08, being discreetly hidden within clothing was recovered from a passenger, who arrived in the same flight from Bangkok, as of the first case.”

“Further, in the third case, gold in the paste form was concealed by a passenger who arrived from Sharjah and was found to be carrying 2.17 Kgs of gold, valued at around Rs 1.31. Similarly, in the fourth case, 2.05 Kgs of gold valued at around Rs 1.24 crores was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was found concealed in paste form in the undergarments,” the Additional Commissioner stated.

As per the customs official, a total of eight kgs of smuggled gold valued at around Rs 4.86 crores was seized and all the four accused were placed under arrest under the provisions of Customs Act. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.