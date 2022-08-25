Hyderabad: Did Cops Take Instructions From AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi To Release Protesters?

Hyderabad remained enveloped in tensions as late-night protests were carried out against suspended Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Now, a second video has emerged in which AIMIM claimed that the police released 90 protestors who indulged in violent stone-pelting after the intervention of MP Assaduddin Owaisi. Earlier, a video was released in which Owaisi could be heard speaking to the released protesters on the phone.

Mobsters released on Owaisi's instructions?

A video of AIMIM Former Corporator Samad Bin Abdad surfaced in which he can be clearly heard stating that on the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi he and Muzaffer (AIMIM Corporator) ensured that over 90 people who were detained by the police have been released. The mobsters were released and dropped at their homes.

"From the Fateh side of Shah Ali Banda, police forcefully entered a home arrested four children, and took them to Kanchanbagh police station for further questioning. As soon as AIMIM chief Owaisi came to know about this incident, he instructed me and AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala to intervene and try to de-escalate the situation. We reached the police station and tried to begin the process of release of these innocent children. We spoke to the Additional Deputy of police Anand ji, Advocate Owiaisi also spoke to him after which all the children were released and he specifically asked him to drive them home. All 90 protesters detained from Asha talkies were also released," said Former AIMIM Corporator.

Owaisi Admits Intervention

Meanwhile, Owaisi took to Twitter and admitted, "On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda and Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them and police too".

He further stated that the youth were released from Kanchanbagh Police station at 1:30 AM. Owaisi claimed that police had used disproportionate force & barged into a home and detained 5 youths. This isn’t acceptable. They’ve been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home. Blaming the current situation on Raja Singh's hate speech, the Hyderabad MP demanded that he be sent to jail and appealed for peace advising that Hyderabad should not fall prey to communalism.

3. This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh’s hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 24, 2022

T Raja Singh suspended by BJP

On Tuesday, a controversial statement was made by BJP MLA Raja Singh in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. A case was registered against Raja Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others. Subsequently, he was arrested but later released on bail.

Meanwhile, BJP suspended him from the party and sought an explanation from him on why he shouldn't be expelled. The notice sent to him by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak read, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party, and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply should reach the undersigned no later than 2nd September 2022".

(Image: ANI/Republic World)