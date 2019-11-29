Hyderabad Doctor Murder: Prelimnary Post-mortem Report Accessed As Body Found 25 Km Away

As police probe's into the gruesome murder of 27-year old Hyderabad doctor, Republic TV on Friday has accessed exclusive details of the preliminary postmortem report. The report states that the victim was murdered after kerosene was poured on her. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and set ablaze. Sources report that the kerosene is allegedly a main lead in the case, indicating at the lorry driver's alleged involvement and more men's alleged involvement.

Hyderabad doctor's charred remains found, victim's sister recalls her last conversation

Victim's body was found 25 km away from spot

Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Currently, the lorry driver and a cleaner have been taken into custody by the police. The suspects had allegedly removed the number plates of the victim's bike and then absconded by leaving the vehicle at a bus stand. National Commission of Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad

Hyderabad doctor's charred remains found

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

"She called and told me 'I am scared and you talk to me for some time'. When I asked what happened, she said that since police were towing vehicles on one side of the road, she had parked her vehicle near a toll gate (before heading to work). As she came back, she said that a lorry driver had stated that a tire had been punctured, she said that she will get it repaired near the bus stop. The driver said if your vehicle stops midway, it will be a problem. They sent the vehicle with a small boy to get it repaired," she said to reporters.

Haridwar railway police arrests man who set train coach on fire due to delay in ID issue

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: SC to start hearing in two weeks after SIT files sealed report