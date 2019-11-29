Hyderabad Horror: Telangana Govt Assures Justice To Victim, Offers Job To Her Kin

Condemning the gruesome murder of the 27-year old doctor in Hyderabad, Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday, said that the police were seriously investigating the matter. He added that he had met with the family and offered a job to any kin of the deceased. He also assured the family that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Telangana govt offers job to kin, assures justice

"The police are serious (in its investigation). I have talked to (the victim's) parents and her sister. Our govt and Telangana Chief Minister is considering this incident very seriously. Let the police department trace and take action (against those responsible)," he said while talking to reporters.

He added, "The government has assured the family that while they cannot return them their deceased daughter, they will take serious action. Moreover, if they want, we can give employment to any family member if needed." When asked about the occurrence of crime in such a high-security zone, he said, "How can we say about the man's mind in such a high-security zone? This is definitely done by a criminal-minded person, we will not leave them."

Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. Currently, the lorry driver, a cleaner and two more have been taken into custody by the police. National Commission of Women has too taken suo-moto cognizance of the issue.

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

