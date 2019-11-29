Hyderabad Doctor's Charred Remains Found, Victim's Sister Recalls Her Last Conversation

Narrating the harrowing experience of the 27-year old doctor whose charred remains were found by Hyderabad police on Thursday, the victim's sister said that the victim had parked her two-wheeler near a Shamshabad toll plaza. She then said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her vehicle to allegedly repair a puncture. The victim's sister had said that the victim had called her asking her to speak with her as she felt scared. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

Victim's sister speaks

"She called and told me 'I am scared and you talk to me for some time'. When I asked what happened, she said that since police were towing vehicles on one side of the road, she had parked her vehicle near a toll gate (before heading to work). As she came back, she said that a lorry driver had stated that a tire had been punctured, she said that she will get it repaired near the bus stop. The driver said if your vehicle stops midway, it will be a problem. They sent the vehicle with a small boy to get it repaired," she said to reporters.

Woman doctor's charred remains found near Hyderabad

Continuing to narrate the last conversation the victim had, she said that she had advised her to go stand near a toll booth as the lorry driver had her vehicle. She said that the lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. But the boy returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut.

"The boy came back with the vehicle saying all shops are shut. When I asked did they take it to another shop, she said they took it and I am scared. I told her to leave or stand near a toll booth, but she felt uncomfortable. She then disconnected and called back saying she was sacred. The time was around 9:22 PM," she added.

Haridwar railway police arrests man who set train coach on fire due to delay in ID issue

Police investigation on

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim’s family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday, identified the body, police said. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab.

UP Police bust car lifters' gang in Ghaziabad, cars and cash recovered

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

Delhi cops arrest inter-state arms trafficker from Akshardham

(With PTI Inputs)