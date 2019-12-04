Hyderabad Gangrape & Murder Case Fast-tracked, Mahbubnagar Court Chosen

In the latest development in the Hyderabad rape and murder case, Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad will act as fast track court and the case will be taken up in that court for hearing. This comes after several demands of fast track courts and speedy justice have been made amid nationwide outrage over this and other rape incidents. Earlier in the day, activist Trupti Desai and other protestors were detained by the police outside the Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao's residence on Wednesday. Meanwhile, even though the CM has not yet met the victim's family and has been facing criticism over attending weddings.

Demand for death penalty

Demanding justice for 27-year-old Hyderabad Doctor who was raped and murdered, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited Rajghat and said that she will sit on a fast until justice is ensured to the victim. Speaking to media, Maliwal said that she has written to the Prime Minister demanding implementation of laws. She also said that fast track courts should be set up.

Several MPs in the parliament also demanded the death penalty among other punishments for the rape accused. Nation-wide protests have been demanding a fast-tracking of the case and a speedy judgment - favouring the death penalty. This has also been echoed by several political parties and several celebrities.

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

