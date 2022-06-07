Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Telangana Women's Commission Seeks Action-taken Report From DGP

The Telangana State Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case of gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad. Taking cognizance of the case, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on the same.

The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim's family, an official told PTI.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons including three juveniles, in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills. The police said on Sunday that four accused have been apprehended and the hunt for the last accused is still underway.

Of the four arrested accused, three are juveniles and one is an adult, Saduddin Malik, who was produced before the court and has been sent to the judicial remand for 14 days.

The police had also earlier confirmed that one of the accused is linked to a top politician. Taking cognizance of the incident, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought an immediate report on the matter.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Governor has ordered the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police," stated the press release published by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

'My daughter is in deep shock': 17-year-old victim's father

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.