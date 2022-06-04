Hyderabad Gangrape: Telangana Police Arrest Third Accused; BJP Demands CBI Probe

In a massive development, the third accused has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor in Hyderabad last week. On Saturday, the Telangana police arrested the third accused, who is a juvenile and reportedly one of the main culprits, in connection with the Hyderabad gang-rape case. Earlier in the day, the second accused, also a juvenile, was arrested.

So far, three accused have been apprehended out of five and the hunt for the remaining two is underway. One accused named Saduddin Malik, who is an adult, was arrested on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by at least five persons in Hyderabad in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub. Of the five accused, three are juveniles, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis in a press conference. A major political leader's son, who is also a juvenile, is involved in the matter, he added.

BJP demands CBI probe

Meanwhile, after witnessing the delay in the investigation, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, on Saturday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanding to hand over the probe on the alleged gang-rape to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought an immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the heinous crime.

A group of leaders from the Janasena party staged a protest at Jubilee Hills police station seeking justice for the victim. They also called for the arrest of all the accused involved in the case. Later, the Police officials took all the protestors into custody and shifted them to Goshamahal police headquarters.

However, taking to Twitter, CM KCR issued a response five days after the incident urging the police to take 'immediate and stern' action. Expressing shock over the incident, he asked the Telangana DGP, Home Minister and Hyderabad police to not spare anyone involved in the case "irrespective of their statuses or affiliations".

Hyderabad horror: Minor allegeldy gang-raped in car

The alleged incident took place on May 28 in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area and a complaint was filed by the girl's father on May 31. "At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Image: Republic)