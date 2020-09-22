Hyderabad HC Court Dismisses TikTok's Plea Challenging Centre's Ban On App

Popular Video Making Chinese app TikTok had filed a plea in Hyderabad High Court on July 20 challenging the Government of India's order on the ban of the app. The plea has been dismissed by the High Court in favour of the Government of India.

The app was among the list of 224 apps banned by the Union Government in the wake of the standoff with the Chinese Army in the Eastern Ladakh region. After the violent faceoff on June 15 in the Galwan valley that led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers including a commanding rank officer, the Indian Government on June 29 had banned 59 Chinese made apps or apps having any links with China, keeping in mind the data security of Indian citizens and as a means to make India self-reliant. TikTok, UC Browser, Xiaomi's Mi Community were among the 59 apps banned. The first digital strike of 59 apps ban was followed by the ban of another 47 apps which were clones of the previously banned apps.

Apart from the apps ban, the Indian Government also took countermeasures and amended the FDI policy to keep a check on the investments made by border nations in Indian firms and start-up companies. Due to the amendments, any entities from border countries cannot invest in Indian companies via automatic route and will have to pass through the scrutiny of the Indian government.

Indian Army foils the Chinese Army's attempt

Chinese Army once again tried to change the status quo unilaterally on August 31 when the Indian Army once again foiled their attempts and additionally, occupied dominating strategic heights on along the southern banks of Pangong Tso and on the stretch down to Rezang La and Rechin La which could get the army a clear view of the movement of the Chinese Army. Just days after the second border escalation in the year by China, the Indian Government issued another list banning 118 Chinese mobile apps from the Indian Market, which included the much-used gaming app PUBG developed by Tencent.

After multiple rounds of Military level talks between the armies of the two Asian powers, another round of military-level talks was held on Monday to discuss the disengagement and to diffuse the tension between the two nations. However, in a first, official of the MEA and his Chinese counterpart also participated in the meeting to ease the tensions along the LAC. From the India side, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava participated in the meeting.

