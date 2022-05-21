In yet another horrifying case of honour killing from Hyderabad, a 24-year-old man was killed in Shahinayathgunj on Friday. The young man, identified as Neeraj Kumar Panwar, was killed in public in front of his father over an inter-caste love marriage. According to the police, a total of four persons have been apprehended in connection with the case while one has been reported as absconding.

Neeraj, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar area was killed in Hyderabad’s Shahinayathgunj area on Friday evening over an inter-caste love marriage. According to the police, he was killed in front of his father. The accused have been identified as relatives of Sanjana, the girl to whom Neeraj had got married a year ago. The family of the victim is now holding protests in Hyderabad, demanding justice in the case.

Massive protests in Hyderabad over killing of youth

Massive protests have now erupted in Hyderabad with hundreds taking to the streets demanding justice over the killing of the 24-year-old. The family of Neeraj are staging protests at the police station in Hyderabad. Speaking about the case, the Police confirmed that four accused in the case have been apprehended and one is still absconding. Joel Davis, West Zone DCP, while speaking about the case, also confirmed the arrests and stated that two of the accused have been identified as the girl’s relatives.

The CCTV visuals pertaining to the murder was accessed by Republic TV, where the attackers were seen stabbing Neeraj in public, while he was with his father. Sanjana's family had opposed the marriage and were allegedly planning to kill Neeraj for the past few months. Now, the family of the deceased man, including his wife Sanjana is protesting against the killing and is demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Speaking to Republic TV from the protest site, the locals demanded immediate action from the police in the case. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh joined the protests in the Shahinayathgunj police station area and laid demands for justice for the family of the deceased. Singh, while speaking to people at the protest demanded justice for Neeraj, and said that the police should be given some relief to probe the matter.

Second case of honour killing in Hyderabad

This comes only two weeks after a Hindu boy was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad. According to the police, the suspects assaulted Billapuram Nagaraju (25) while he was travelling on a motorcycle and killed him on the spot. The police had filed a case against the suspects, who were identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD