Hyderabad Horror: Accessed Remand Copy Reveals Strangulation, Plot To Rob Rape Victim

As the nation reels from the 27-year old doctor's gangrape and murder, Republic TV on Sunday has accessed the remand copy of the four accused in the case. Chilling new details emerging in the 17-page remand state how the accused allegedly hatched a plan to not just rape but also rob the victim. Sources state that the accused had robbed the victim off her possessions, as stated in the remand copy.

Details of remand copy

Sources state that the accused had snatched away the victim's wristwatch, mobile and power bank and had allegedly hidden the items in a place close to where they burnt the victim, as stated in the remand copy. The accused had also allegedly planned to come back for the stolen items, according to sources. Sources further state that the accused had destroyed the victim's phone SIM card by burning it along with the victim herself, stated the remand copy.

The remand copy also states that the victim had been fed alcohol which allegedly led to her losing consciousness. The accused then allegedly had asphyxiated her after she had regained consciousness, according to the remand copy. Telangana CM KC Rao's son KT Rama Rao has written to PM Modi regarding taking up the issue in the ongoing Winter parliamentary session.

Accused sent to jail

Earlier in the day, the four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The court ordered that the accused be taken to Mahabubnagar jail as demonstrators blocked roads demanding the death penalty to the accused. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused at around 1 PM. The Telangana Police have shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze.