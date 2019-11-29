Hyderabad Horror: Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Law & Order Lacuna, Killers Roaming Fearlessly

As the police probe continues in the gruesome murder of a 27-year old Hyderabad doctor, Republic TV spoke to Nirbhaya's mother on Friday. Breaking down while speaking about the delay in justice procedure, Nirbhaya's mother demanded that the culprit must be arrested and must be convicted at the earliest. Speaking about the Nirbhaya case, she said that she is still waiting for her culprits to be hanged. She also accused the system and law and order for a crime against women.

Nirbhaya's mother said to Republic TV: "The system and law and order are responsible for whatever happens anywhere. Being a mother I want to say we also have the right, crime has been committed and I want justice. The mercy petition pending before the President should be dismissed and they should be awarded capital punishment. Whether it is Hyderabad or anywhere, the system is responsible." She also narrated her ordeal for justice.

Postmortem report

Republic TV on Friday has accessed exclusive details of the preliminary postmortem report. The report states that the victim was murdered after kerosene was poured on her. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and set ablaze. Sources report that the kerosene is allegedly a main lead in the case, indicating at the lorry driver's alleged involvement and more men's alleged involvement.

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

