Hyderabad Horror: Our Child Was Very Good, Very Duty-minded Says Victim's Grieving Father

After all four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Shadnagar court, the victim's father talked exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday. Lamenting on the poor implementation of laws, he said that such horrific incidents occurred due to poorly implemented laws. He also talked about the good nature of his deceased daughter.

Victim's father speaks

"The laws are being made, but where is the implementation? It is important to make new laws, but the implementation of the laws is more important. I feel such incidents occur because of poor implementation," he said.

Stating that while his daughter was reserved by nature, he added that she was always available to farmers who needed advice. He said that she was very duty minded and that she rarely talked with her parents due to her busy schedule. Stating that he met her only during weekends as he worked away from home, he lamented that he could not meet his daughter one last time, as she was killed before Sunday.

"Our daughter was very good. While she did not talk much to us, she talked more with farmers. Even if somebody called her at 10 PM, she would give them medical advice. She was very duty-minded - she did not anything apart from work," he said.

He added, "It had been a week since I had talked to her. I too had not been able to meet her as I work in a junior college in Kolhapur. I come home only during Saturday-Sunday in the week. Our child died before Sunday itself."

Accused sent to jail

Earlier in the day, the four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The court ordered that the accused be taken to Mahabubnagar jail as demonstrators blocked roads demanding the death penalty to the accused. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused at around 1 PM. The Telangana Police have shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze.

