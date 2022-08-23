On Tuesday, the Income Tax Department conducted mega raids at the premises of real estate company Phoenix group in Hyderabad. As per the sources, the I-T department is probing over the suspicion of the firm's involvement in income tax evasion. The raids are being carried out in 20 different locations including the head office of the Phoenix group and the residences of the directors. Searches are underway at multiple locations like Jubliee hills, Moosapet, Madhapur, and several offices and residences.

(This is a developing story)

I-T Dept Detects Black Income Of Over Rs 150 Cr

Earlier this week, the income tax department detected "unaccounted" income of more than Rs 150 crore after it recently raided a business group based in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, that is engaged in undertaking civil contracts and real estate development, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

The searches were launched on August 3 and about 30 premises in Jhansi, Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Goa were covered. The CBDT said in a statement that a "key person" covered during the raids "voluntarily offered additional income exceeding Rs 150 crore". The board frames policy for the tax department.

The preliminary analysis of evidence in the business of civil contract has revealed that the group was engaged in "large-scale" tax evasion by suppression of its profits through manipulating the regular books of account at the end of every year, it alleged.

(Image: PTI)