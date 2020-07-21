Hyderabad Man Attempts Self-immolation Outside Police Station; Past Offences Come To Light

A man poured petrol and allegedly attempted to set himself on fire outside a police station in Hyderabad on Monday. The police registered a complaint against him stating that he is a habitual offender.

According to Inspector Rudra Bhaskar, the offender, identified as Mohd Shabbir (20), resident of Chandrayangutta, attempted to snatch the cell phone of a local named Chandra Shekar while he was on a call. Shekar caught hold of Shabbir and brought him to Chandrayangutta Police Station. On physical verification, the police found one cell phone, pocket knife and a small amount of marijuana with him.

When the cell phone found in possession of the accused did not match the snatched cell phone, the suspect Shabbir allegedly created a commotion in the police station by shouting. He was in an inebriated state and was sent to his house, Bhaskar informed.

"After some time, Shabbir poured the petrol over his body, came outside the police station, and lit a fire. KN Prasad Varma, Additional Inspector and Crime Police Constable S Saikiran tried to rescue Shabbir. The cops received burn injuries during the rescue attempt. Shabbir was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns," said Bhaskar.

A complaint has been registered against Shabbir. He also holds a criminal record, being involved in eight criminal offences in different police stations of Hyderabad Commissionerate, the Hyderabad police said.

The incident comes days after two women attempted self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office in Lucknow. Four arrests have been made in the case so far and four cops were suspended following the incident.

Mother-daughter attempt self-immolation

On Friday, a woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi. The women identified as Gudiya and Sophia sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be critical, police said.

The incident was reported at around 5.40 pm in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan the office of CM Yogi Adityanath. The police personnel posted at the location swung into action as they saw the women engulfed in flames and rescued them. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image for representation)