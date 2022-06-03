Hyderabad: Minor Allegedly Gangraped In Jubilee Hills In Car, Case Filed Under POCSO

In a shocking incident of crime against minors, a 17-year-old girl from Hyderabad was allegedly gangraped by a group of few men; they offered her a lift in their Mercedes car and then later molested and gangraped the minor. While a case has been registered in the matter following the minor girl's father's complaint, the role of a minor accused has been suspected in the incident.

As complained by the victim's father, his daughter went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28. On that day, around 5:30 PM, she was taken out of the pub by a few men in a red-coloured Mercedes car bearing no. TS09FL6460 along with one Innova with T/R number. They took her away and misbehaved with her. The girl also got minor injuries around her neck area.

Reportedly, the party was hosted by the girl's friends, Suraj and Hadi. The incident came to light on May 31 after the girl's family came forward.

After finding their daughter in a terrific state, her father reached out to the police and a case was registered under various sections of 354, 323 IPC, and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is presently underway to nab all the accused. The car has been also found and is presently under police custody. The girl, who is said to be in a state of shock, has not been able to disclose the entire detail of the incident.

Social activist drops 'political link' with Hyderabad gangrape incident

Speaking on the brutal incident, Bengaluru-based women's rights activist Brinda Adige spoke to Republic and strongly condemned the act. Slamming the delay in investigation, she said,

"The delayed investigation is absolutely unacceptable and the incident is horrendous. What first comes into our mind about the law situation in the state and especially in the city. What are the state agencies and the police doing?"

Also hinting toward a political connection with the incident, Adige said that the Mercedes which has been seized by the police belongs to a political leader.

"I hope the police will do its job properly and will collect all the necessary evidence in the matter so that all the accused are behind the bars and get served life sentences", she further added.

Image: Shutterstock/Republic