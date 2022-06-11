Hyderabad: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped Several Times By Neighbour; Accused Arrested

In yet another horrific incident from Talangana's Hyderabad, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times over three days in LB Nagar. The accused was arrested by the police on Friday.

According to police officials, the victim, a minor, was sent for a medical examination and her statement was recorded by a lady police officer.

"The accused lives near the victim’s house. The accused was married and has two children. The accused’s wife quarrelled with him and left him along with her children and went to her parents’ house. Taking the advantage of the innocence of a minor child, he called her on the pretext of fetching him cigarettes from a nearby shop, took her inside the house and committed sexual assault on her more than once in the last three days," Rachakonda police said, ANI reported.

LB Nagar police immediately reacted to the complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Hyderabad | Police arrested one person for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He called the girl on the pretext of fetching him cigarettes from a nearby shop, took her inside the house & committed sexual assault on her for more than once in last 3 days: Rachakonda Police — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Monday, two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad-- the fifth in a week. According to Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the light on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was under Rajendernagar Police station limits.

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills rape case

In a separate incident on May 28, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident occurred when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323 and Section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political leader.