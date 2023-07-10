Hyderabad Police Arrest Two For Illegal Sale Of Lethal Arms, Probe On

The sleuths of the Commissioners Task Force along with Hyderabad city police on Sunday (July 9) apprehended two accused from Bowenpally who attempted to sell sharp-edged Swords and Daggers to multiple customers.

The police acted based on a piece of credible information and raided a godown. They seized massive-size swords with three scabbards, small dagger with scabbard and three imitated rifles from their possession.

The accused, identified as Vinay Sharm Kolariya, was running a business in the name of JC Crafts located in Bowenpally, Hyderabad. Being not able to generate profit from his business, he hatched a plan a few months back to sell swords, daggers and imitated rifles.

In view of upcoming marriages and festivals, he believed that there would be much demand for swords, daggers, and imitated rifles in the festival and marriage processions. He implemented the plan to generate profit out of his loss-facing business.

Giving life to his plan, he ordered Swords, Daggers and Imitated Rifles from Rajasthan from transport in the disguise of Handicraft items and stored them in his ship situated in Hyderabad. He employed his own son Aakash for the sales of life-threatening weapons in the twin cities. He used to sell each sword for Rs 6000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the customer.

The two accused persons along with seized material were handed over to the SHO, Bowenpally for further investigation.