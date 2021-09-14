Hyderabad Police Issues Lookout Notice For Absconding Saidabad Rape Accused

Following multiple attempts by the police and the government to nab the Saidabad rape-murder accused, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday has issued a lookout notice. The Commissioner of Police has also declared a reward of Rs 10,00,000 to any individual who gives information or clue leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

"Despite serious efforts, the accused Pallakonda Raju who is wanted in a case of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in the limits of Saidabad Police Station (East Zone) of Hyderabad city is still at large," the Hyderabad Police maintained in a press note.

Police issues lookout notice

The 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. As per Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The victim's family and locals have informed that the 6-year-old had gone missing on the morning of September 9, after which they had filed a police complaint.

Saidabad Rape Case

Following the complaint by the victim's family, police had undertaken a search operation but could not find her. However, later on, on September 10 during the wee hours, the girl's body was found at the neighbour's (Raju) house. Hyderabad police informed that Raju has been absconding and it has been alleged that the girl was raped and murdered by him.

Police have stated that immediately after receiving the information they had reached the spot and noticed the girl's dead body lying in a residence that belongs to Raju and he’s absconding. The victim's kin alleged that girl was raped and murdered.

As per the Hyderabad police, they have questioned a friend of the accused who informed them that the accused worked at a construction site. The miscreant made his living earning daily wages as a vagabond, never staying in a place for long. Though a neighbour of the victim, the accused was not a permanent resident of Saidabad.

Mumbai's Sakinaka case

In another horrific incident, a woman in her 30s was raped and inhumanly brutalised in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai last Friday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries due to a rod being inserted in her private parts, passed away after a 33-hour long fight in the hospital. The Mumbai Police has formed an SIT under ASP Jyotsna Rasam to investigate the case and submit the report within a month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced that the case would be fast-tracked.

