Hyderabad Police Nab Inter-state Gang With Gold, Silver Ornaments & Cash Worth Rs 26 Lakh

Gopalpuram Police in Telangana have reportedly caught hold of 6 people with gold, silver, and cash on Friday. The total worth of the assets amounts to Rs 26 lakhs. The accused are supposedly wanted in 7 other cases by the local police.

The Gopalpuram Police, in the wee hours of Saturday morning, followed up on credible leads and picked up six accused, Ishaq, Mohd. Gulshed, Mohd. Juned, Abdul Ansari Ali, Riyasad and Bablu Ahmed. They were apprehended at Secundrabad railway station. On questioning, they acted suspiciously only to later accept that they are guilty with seven more cases.

“Gold ornaments worth 43.25 grams, silver ornaments 27 ‘tulas’ and net cash 4,13,000. A total of 24,50,000 cash seized.” informed the police.

The gang disguised as garment businessmen used to travel by railway and buses. Targeting fellow passengers and stealing their valuables when they are distracted. Under the supervision of G. Venketesh, the arrests were made. Along with him assistant commissioner of police N Sudhir Gopalapurum Detective and crime staff of PS Gopalapuram.