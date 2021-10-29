In another case of moral policing, Hyderabad police have started checking mobile phones and WhatsApp messages of the people walking on the road for any relevant connections with the ongoing drug case. Visuals show police officials interrogating the public on a random basis and further searching for words like 'Ganja' and 'Drugs' in their WhatsApp chats.

The video which has gone viral on social media has sparked controversy after several people called out for the violation of privacy by police officials. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the viral video was taken from Bahadurpura locality in Hyderabad and such activities are being conducted by the police officials after getting instructions from the police commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

While speaking to Republic TV on the ongoing activities carried out by the police officials, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kumar stated that they are investigating every angle and searching WhatsApp chats of people as a part of it.

The police force is working to clean up the entire Telangana state, says Hyderabad CP

"A consolidated strategy was made so that not only the city of Hyderabad but the entire state of Telangana can be cleaned up as far as narcotics and ganja are concerned. In regard to the Hyderabad incident, all the five DCPs, the Special Branch, and the Task Force are all working round the clock", the Hyderabad CP said.

He further informed that more than 15 teams have been formed who are working continuously to make sure that all the gaps are filled. Speaking about the results obtained from such operations, he said that that a total of 23 criminal cases has been booked in the past 10 days. Also, 53 offenders have been identified out of which 39 are already arrested, while the others are absconding.

19 more people are booked under the Prevention Detention act followed by 25 more who have been identified and investigations are underway.



Image: PTI/Pixabay