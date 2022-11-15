Hyderabad Ragging Case: NHRC Issues Notice To Telangana Govt, Centre Over Brutal Assault

The National Human Rights Council (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Telangana government, the Union Education Ministry, and the UGC over a ragging case where a student was physically assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans at IFHE Hyderabad. The incident dates back to November 1 this year when the student was ragged and brutally assaulted. According to NRHC, the victim approached the college management but they did not react promptly following which he filed a complaint to the police on November 11.

The human rights body said that if the media reports about the incident stand true, it would amount to human rights violation of the victim resulting from "sheer negligence, lack of supervision and inherent failure of the college administration". The NHRC also said, "It appears that nothing has improved despite the UGC Regulation on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions way back in 2009".

It further stated that the ragging might have been avoided had the college administration conducted regular interaction and counseling of the students along with surprise inspections at hostels, students’ accommodations, canteens, recreation rooms, and toilets.

The NHRC has granted the Chief Secretary of Telangana six weeks time to submit a report over the assault demanding the list of actions taken, the reasons why the institution failed to prevent the ragging, and the steps taken or proposed to punish the perpetrators. The Director General of Police, Telangana, has also received a notice regarding the status of the criminal case registered against all the assailants and both teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

"Further, a notice has been sent to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Education as well as the Secretary, UGC to submit reports regarding the effective implementation of the recommendations of the Raghavan Committee on “The Menace of Ragging in Educational Institutions and Measures to curb it”, affirmed by the Supreme Court of India for educational institutions across the country", the official NHRC statement read.

Hyderabad ragging incident

The incident came to light after a video showing a student getting thrashed went viral on social media. The victim, identified as Himank Bansal, is a law student at the institution and was forced to chant religious slogans. After the incident, 12 students have been charged with an attempt to murder case.