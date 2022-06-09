Amid Hyderabad Gangrape, Telangana Home Minister Panned For Blaming Mobile Phones For Rape

After the Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's remark over the Hyderabad Jubilee Hills gangrape wherein he stated that youths are being spoilt with mobile phones and social media, women's rights activist Brinda Adige slammed CM KCR's minister and demanded his resignation from the post.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network over Telangana Home Minister's remark, women's rights activist Brinda Adige said, "Gender-based violence happens because of patriarchal mindset, misogyny sexism. If the Telangana home minister says that mobiles are the reason, this man must step down today. He has no right to represent the citizens who voted him in power because mobiles are not the reason. The reason is you are not giving correct education to children and to people in schools, colleges and in community. Your courts and police are not functioning in the manner they should."

#BREAKING | If Telangana Home Minister says mobiles are to blame for rapes he must step down: Activist Brinda Adige tears into minister over Jubilee Hills gangrape case; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/fpbgSQvKj6 — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

Lambasting Telangana Home Minister Ali for his irresponsible remark on the Hyderabad gangrape case, the Women's rights activist said, “Your sexist, misogynistic, patriarchal language is the reason, how dare you to say this (mobile) is the reason?" Stating that leaders should not speak such language, Brinda Adige said, "Why as the leader you are not telling that values, ethical behaviour, respect for woman, man, LGBTQ, must be maintained by everybody? Why you are not speaking this language? Do you want to switch off the mobile phones of everybody? Are you Khaap Panchayat? You are an elected representative under the constitution." She further demanded the Minister to come out in public and say that mobiles are not the reason for the crime committed against women.

Telangana Home Minister's remark on Hyderabad Jubilee Hills gangrape

On Wednesday, June 8, the home minister in the KCR's Telangana government made some irresponsible statements about the horrific incident of gangrape in the state's capital. Speaking to reporters on the recent rape incident involving a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, Mahmood Ali said that devices like mobile phones and social media are spoiling the youth and leading them towards such crimes.

"We feel sad about what happened (in Hyderabad). The youth should not be involved in these kinds of acts because they are the future of our nation. We will try to award them in the days to come. I would like to congratulate the police on conducting a fair probe. In this era of technological advancement, people are using mobile phones and youth are getting spoiled. It is the responsibility of the parents to look after them," the home minister said. He even requested the parents to "control" their children and stop them from "roaming freely". "I would like to appeal to all the parents to take care of their children and if they roam freely, it will be difficult to stop them and we will also see and try how to control them in the coming days," he said.

Notably, it has been alleged that a top politician's son is among the six accused in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl that took place in Hyderabad on May 28. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police have arrested all six accused in the case - including five juveniles. On Wednesday, the Nampally court remanded the accused - a major, identified as Saduddin Malik, to three days of police custody, till June 11.

Image: Republic World