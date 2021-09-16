The accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case of a minor girl was found dead on the railway tracks in Warangal on Thursday, amid a massive manhunt by the city police.

As many as 15 police teams were formed and sent to neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to hunt for the rape accused.

Telangana DGP informed about the death of the accused on Thursday morning, a week after the 6-year-old victim was found raped and murdered in the Singareni Colony of Saidabad district. The incident led to massive outrage among locals, who had raised slogans and demanded justice for the minor's family.

The body of the 30-year-old rape-accused was found on the railway tracks near Ghanpur station in Warangal on Thursday. Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said the accused P Raju, was found walking on the track by gangmen, who saw him get hit by a passenger train at around 8.45 AM.

"This looks to be a clear case of suicide as of now," Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

The Police established the identity of the deceased based on the tattoos on his hands and some other marks on the body of the accused, the Commissioner said. The family members have also identified the body.

Govt announces ex-gratia for family

Meanwhile, Telangana ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod met the parents of the victim on Thursday and offered Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia.

The girl was raped and murdered by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad here on the evening of September 9. The ministers also assured support from the Telangana government.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Mahmood Ali asked police officials to take steps to apprehend the criminal at the earliest and take further measures as per law. Meanwhile, opposition Congress, BJP, and others stepped up attacks on the TRS government over the incident.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted: "Just been informed by Telangana DGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced and found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur."

Telugu film actor and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi tweeted; "Let’s not allow such dastardly acts to recur and let's do whatever it takes towards this goal!"

(With inputs from agency)