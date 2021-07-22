Hyderabad SOT Bust Interstate Cannabis Smuggling Racket; One Held, Assets Seized

Working on a tip-off, officials of the Special Operation Teams (SOT) Saroornagar Police Station, Hyderabad, Telangana on Wednesday apprehended one while busting an interstate 'ganja' smuggling racket.

Telangana | The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Hyderabad police busts interstate ganja smuggling racket. One drug peddler arrested in Saroornagar; 320 kg of ganja, one Mahindra Bolero vehicle, one mobile phone, worth Rs 40 lakh seized. pic.twitter.com/gPkVArQFlt — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

The consignment was being smuggled to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh

The accused namely Metri Raj Kumar, a resident of the Bidar district of Karnataka, was held for running a ganja smuggling racket in the region. The police said that the consignment weighing 320 kgs was being transported from the Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

"The Special Operation Teams from Bhongiri and Malkajgiri Zones nabbed a person namely Metri Raj Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, while he was smuggling the contraband drug weighing 320 kgs from the Gokavaram area of Godavari District in Andra Pradesh to Hyderabad," the police said.

The police added that they have seized 320 kgs of Ganja and a Mahindra Bolero goods carrier, including a mobile phone, all worth about Rs 40,00,000, from the possession of the smuggler.

Increase in 'narcotic' supply

Notably, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had on 12 July seized a total of 760 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore in a truck near Nagpur. The consignment was found concealed in several bags filled with rice. Two miscreants were arrested in the case.

In another case, two persons were arrested with 58 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 11.54 lakh from Vile Parle in Mumbai on July 17. Acting on a tip-off, a Juhu police team had raided a flat in Nehru Nagar while making the seizure. Police said that the accused, Mohan Rathod (48), hailing from Telangana, and Maruti Janbabdhu (65), a resident of Vile Parle, were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

More recently, three people, including a woman, were arrested on 18 July while seizing 1.66 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh from their possession in Odisha's Kalahandi district. The police said that they had intercepted a car on NH 26 in Kesinga police station area while seized 220 packets of cannabis that were hidden inside saree packets. They added that the contraband was being smuggled from Malkangiri to Jharkhand and that two men from Bihar and a woman from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in the case.