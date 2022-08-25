Hyderabad: Stone-pelting During Protests Against MLA T Raja, Police Resort To Lathi-charge

The situation in Hyderabad remained tense as stone-pelting was reported during the late-night protests over the controversial remarks by Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Footage of the stir showed a mob in the Shah Ali Banda locality of the city chanting provocative slogans such as 'Sar Tan Se Juda'. As stone-pelting commenced, the police used lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. Taking to Twitter in the wee hours of Thursday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Hyderabad police of using 'disproportionate force' in one case by barging into a home and detaining 5 youths.

Asaduddin Owaisi stated, "On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda and Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them and police too". Attributing the current situation to Raja Singh's hate speech, the Hyderabad MP demanded that he be sent to jail. Appealing for peace, he stressed that Hyderabad should not fall prey to communalism.

3. This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh’s hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 24, 2022

T Raja Singh suspended by BJP

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was slapped with an FIR registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others. Protests commenced against him over his controversial remarks in a video on August 22. While he was arrested on Tuesday, he was released on bail the same day.

Meanwhile, BJP suspended him from the party and sought an explanation from him on why he shouldn't be expelled. The notice sent to him by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak read, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party, and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply should reach the undersigned no later than 2nd September 2022".

A day earlier, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate expulsion proceedings against Raja Singh for his controversial comment. He stressed, "Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House".