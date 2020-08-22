Hyderabad Woman Alleges Sexual Assault By 139 People Over Years, Case Filed

In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based woman on Friday registered an FIR with the police against 139 people, including her former in-laws and other family members accusing them of 'sexually assaulting' her over the past several years. The 25-year-old filed the complaint at the Panjagutta Police Station against several people under relevant IPC sections and provisions of SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the complainant, three months after her marriage in June 2009, her sexual harassment at the hands of her in-laws began which went on for nine months, following which she sought a divorce in December 2010. However, even post her divorce, she was “threatened, sexually abused and exploited by more people over the past several years”.

The woman recorded 'sexual harassment and physical assault' by over 100 people including her in-laws and relatives over the past decade adding that she continues to face threats and harassment by them. According to the police, the matter will be investigated and a case has been registered following the woman's complaint.

Hyderabad: FIR registered against 139 persons under relevant IPC sections & provisions of SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, at Panjagutta Police Station, on a 25-yr-old woman's complaint of 'sexual harassment & physical assault' by her in-laws & others over past several years. — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Read:Kansas City Police Officer Indicted On Felony Assault Charge

Read: Bombay High Court Orders SIT Probe In Fatal 'assault' On Man By Cops

(With Agency Inputs)