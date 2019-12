Lawyers on Monday, December 9, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the encounter of the four rape and murder accused in Hyderabad. According to advocate GS Mani, "Our case is not supporting the rapists. We are totally against them. Our only question and worry is whether the four persons were involved in the rape crime." The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.