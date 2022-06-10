'I Felt Indrani Lied About Sheena Bora's Whereabouts': Rahul Mukerjea Testifies In Court

After almost a decade of the controversial Sheena Bora murder case, Rahul Mukerjea, the son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea and prime witness in the case has made some shocking revelations regarding the incident and pertaining to the day of Sheena Bora's alleged murder 10 years back.

Rahul Mukerjea, who was also the fiance of Sheena Bora, was presented before a special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday where the case remains under trial for the past few years. During this deposition, Rahul, while providing details about the incident stated that the responses received from Indrani Mukerjea on the day of Sheena Bora's murder did not seem "truthful" which made him feel that something was amiss.

It is pertinent to note that Indrani Mukerjea is a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and is presently out on bail. She was also present at the court on Thursday along with her ex-husband and alleged co-murderer, Peter Mukerjea. The duo were accused of hatching a conspiracy and murdering Sheena Bora in 2012 with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

Rahul Mukerjea narrates sequence of incidents from the day Sheena Bora went missing

Recounting the sequence of events after he dropped Sheena Bora near suburban Bandra on April 24, 2012, where she was supposed to meet her mother, Indrani Mukerjea at her residence, Rahul Mukerjea on Thursday while speaking before the special CBI court judge S P Naik-Nimbalka, said that he was supposed to pick Sheena after her meeting, however, he was refused by a text from her number where Sheena had said that she was having fun catching up with her mother and will spend the night with her.

Further noting that he found the message odd as Sheena was apprehensive about meeting Indrani, Rahul said that he made several calls and messages to her the next day but was replied by a single text that she will reach home in about 30 minutes.

Around two hours after this message, Rahul received another text from her number which said that she is in love with someone who is very rich. Sheena had also asked him to not contact her. Thinking that she might have been sedated by someone, Rahul went to Indrani's place but found no one.

He directly went to a local police station in Worli following which two constables were sent to find the whereabouts of Sheena from Indrani's residence but came back with nothing. Rahul had also insisted on getting a written complaint registered but was refused by the police station after which he went to the Bandra police station and received a similar response.

After being turned down by two police stations, Rahul reached out to senior police officer Param Bir Singh and got his complaint registered.

Further raising doubts over the statements given by Indrani Mukerjea when Sheena went missing, he said,

"Once she said that Sheena has gone to Guwahati while another time she said that she had gone to the US, however it was not possible as Sheena's passport and belongings were at home. I felt Indrani was lying for some reason as her answers were different every time".



