I-T Department Sends Notice To Congress Over Alleged Black Money Donations : Sources

Cracking down on corruption, sources report that the Income Tax department on Monday has sent a notice to the Congress over alleged black money donations. Sources report that a Hyderabad based company has allegedly given the Congress party over Rs. 170 crores allegedly through Hawala transactions. Sources report that an infrastructure firm in Hyderabad named Megha Infrastructure Ltd allegedly funneled over Rs 170 Crores to the party. The Congress is yet to respond to the notice.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on I-T Tribunal order: ''Gandhi family and commerce go hand-in-hand''

Sources report that several senior Congress leaders were summoned by the I-T department in this regard in November. None of the leaders have responded to the summons, as per sources. The company is allegedly worth Rs. 3000 Crores and sources report that the I-T department is further investigating as to who are the other alleged beneficiaries of the company.

Setback for Gandhis: Young indian is a commercial entity, says Tax Tribunal

I-T Tribunal order to AJL

Previously on November 16, I-T Tribunal dealt a significant blow to the top Congress leadership by declaring that Young Indian was not a charitable organization. The plea filed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was rejected. The order, accessed by Republic TV, states that Young Indian is a commercial entity and thus, it cannot get a tax exemption which has paved way for the reopening of the Rs.100 crore tax case against Rahul Gandhi.

The Tribunal order mentioned that ‘’the assessee has acquired AJL, a company that owns property worth hundreds of crores from which the AJL had been enjoying only rental income.” The Income Tax department has found that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) gave loans to Young Indian, which in turn, was doing business through the Associated Journal Limited. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opined that the Income Tax (I-T) Tribunal order was a ‘’judicial affirmation’’ that the Gandhi family and commerce went hand-in-hand.

